Joy as 66 couples tie knot in mass wedding in Nairobi's AIC Church

It was joy, pomp, and colour as 66 brides and bridegrooms woke down the aisle in a mass wedding at the Pipeline AIC Church in Nairobi on Saturday.The wedding, which drew a mammoth of crowd was organized by the church to enable low income earning couples to fulfill their marriage rites. According to the Deputy Bishop Abraham Mulwa, the Church donated Sh800,000 to organise the event. Couples were then required to register with Sh1,400 at the Attorney General’s office to proceed with the matrimonial function. “Those who worship here are majorly low-income earners. Therefore, the church has taken the initiative of sponsoring this event. What they are required to do is to buy their wedding rings and proceed with the union,” said Mulwa. The cleric added that those who tied the knot were couples aged between 34 to 56. Mass wedding has seem to be gaining popularity in the country as various churches have been resorting it to target mostly couples who are already living together. Back in February this year, 57 couples tied a knot in a colourful mass wedding at Karaba Wango Catholic Church in Mbeere South, Embu County on Sunday.

Diocese of Embu Bishop Rev Paul Kariuki united the couples many who had already been living together as man and wife. They were mainly elderly, some having up to six fully grown children while the youngest were past 30 years. Hundreds of residents, including Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki, turned up to witness the rare ceremony.

