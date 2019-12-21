Uhuru honours handshake and Embrace, omits Tanga Tanga

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has decorated the top cream of Raila Odinga allies with state honours.Seven ‘handshake’ MPs led by Minority Whip Junet Mohamed were awarded with First Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS), the country’s fourth highest honour. Others include Embrace leaders Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Millie Odhiambo (Mbita), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South) and Senator Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and MP Kanini Kega (Kieni). All 14 members of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) led by Senator Yusuf Haji (Garissa) were honoured with immediate lower honour, the second class Elder of the Order of Burning Spear (EBS). They include Adams Oloo, Maison Leshoomo, Rose Museo, Archbishop Zacheus Okoth, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Bishop Peter Njenga, Agnes Muthama, Morompi Ole Ronkei, Saeed Mwaguni, Major (Rtd.) John Seii,Florence Omosa, James Matundura and Paul Mwangi. Others awarded EBS were all Court of Appeal Judges. In the abridged list, Cabinet Secretaries (CS) Ukur Yattani and Farida Karoney got the highest of the honors given, scooping the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) alongside visiting Barbados Prime Minster Mia Amor Mottley and Attorney General Kihara Karuiki. National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka (Senate) are the co-chairs of the Parliamentary Honours committees,

