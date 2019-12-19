Break traffic rules and face the music, warn police, NTSA

Two Modern Coast buses collide at Kiongwani area, near Salama town along Mombasa-Nairobi highway, Makueni County. [File, Standard]

Over 3000 people have perished in road accidents this year, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority and the Kenya Police Service“Reports indicate that from January to December 2019, a total of 3,388 persons have lost their lives on our roads,” says NTSA in a joint press release with the national police service. According to their statement, the death toll has increased by 13.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. Motorcyclist, pillion (motorbike) passengers and pedestrians are involved in eight out of ten reported fatalities, the press release further says.

The authority and the police service also note that negligence by motorist has led to 90 per cent of accidents reported. “Analysis of road safety data demonstrated that 93 per cent of crashes are attributed to human behaviour such as loss of control due to high speed, lane indiscipline, overloading, dangerous overtaking among others,” reads the statement. NTSA and the police have urged motorists to be extra vigilant especially during this festive season. Last year 342 people died during the season.

“In December 2018, 342 lives were lost in our road which translates to the loss of approximately 11 lives per day” read the statement. In order to prevent a replication of last year’s tragedies, motorist have been advised to watch out on blind spots and hazardous zones. On its part, NTSA in collaboration with the National Police Service will crackdown on motorists who do not comply with traffic rules. “We will intensify and safety and public participation campaign and put in place evidence-based intervention,” read the statement. Speaking to reporters in Nairobi on Thursday, Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai warned against speeding saying that stern action will be taken against reckless drivers. “Overloading and speeding of all private and Public Service Vehicles shall not be tolerated,” he said. He also warned the public and motorist against crossing flooded roads and to instead wait patiently for the floods to subside. “According to the meteorological Department the heavy rains are expected to continue and this will continue to pose a number of challenges especially in low lying areas as rivers and streams break their banks,” said IG Mutyambai.

