His body has been taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary. His son, Vincent Aduda, posted a message on Facebook expressing his grief:
The perennial champions have four games in hand and are expected to take on Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday, December 22, 48 hours after the CECAFA Senior Challenge finals in Kampala, Uganda. The Kenya Premier League had postponed matches involving Gor and Mathare to allow players feature for the national team.
"Good bye Dad .Rest with the Angel's. Life has not been fair to us the Adudas. But it is well with our soul. Seeing your lifeless body has really finished me. Great GrandPa for me, Great Uncle Fred and Uncle Boss for me. 2019 ulituamulia ni mwaka wa kuzika. We have had enough as the Adidas. Please God give us strength to pass this," he posted. Gor Mahia fans have taken to social media to mourn Aduda:
A minute's silence before every game this weekend in honour of a fallen football FAN. RIP Erastus Aduda.— Ken (@ochegoken) December 18, 2019
Gor Mahia’s biggest fan found dead in Kisumu guest room [Photos] https://t.co/zzaPtn3XrD via @gameyetu
Erastus Aduda........but why? And to think that you have apparently been lying cold in a morgue for the last 8 days as an unidentified adult.........damn you death!.....Yawa Erastus! I remember how we laughed on... https://t.co/Q8xhiJoHWH— Beryl Itindi (@Itindison) December 18, 2019
What a sad news....RIP ERASTUS ADUDA...WUOYI MA CHUNYE NE LER SECHE TEE...#FEELINGSAD— THEE LONE BOSS (@Hanstilen) December 18, 2019
Nind gi kwe Erastus Aduda. Rest in peace and power. #sirkal #GorMahia— Douglas J. Mango (@DouglasMango) December 18, 2019
