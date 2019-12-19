More details on mysterious death of Gor Mahia diehard Aduda revealed

Diehard Gor Mahia fan Erastus Aduda [Courtesy]

Aduda's was found lifeless in a Kisumu guest house [Courtesy]

On Wednesday, December 18, reports from Kisumu County revealed Erastus Aduda, a popular Gor Mahia fan had passed away in a guest room.Aduda’s lifeless body was found at Chacalika Guest House, after he had reportedly gone missing since Sunday, December 8. The matter was reported to DCI in Kisumu and the reasons for his mysterious death are still under investigation.“It's with deepest sorrow and pain that we have this morning learnt about the passing on of one of our greatest supporters Mr Erastus Aduda, an amazing soul and a friend to so many. Please keep his family in your prayers,” FCGorMahia posted on Twitter.

His body has been taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary. His son, Vincent Aduda, posted a message on Facebook expressing his grief:

The perennial champions have four games in hand and are expected to take on Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday, December 22, 48 hours after the CECAFA Senior Challenge finals in Kampala, Uganda. The Kenya Premier League had postponed matches involving Gor and Mathare to allow players feature for the national team.

A minute's silence before every game this weekend in honour of a fallen football FAN. RIP Erastus Aduda.

Gor Mahia’s biggest fan found dead in Kisumu guest room [Photos] https://t.co/zzaPtn3XrD via @gameyetu — Ken (@ochegoken) December 18, 2019

Erastus Aduda........but why? And to think that you have apparently been lying cold in a morgue for the last 8 days as an unidentified adult.........damn you death!.....Yawa Erastus! I remember how we laughed on... https://t.co/Q8xhiJoHWH — Beryl Itindi (@Itindison) December 18, 2019

What a sad news....RIP ERASTUS ADUDA...WUOYI MA CHUNYE NE LER SECHE TEE...#FEELINGSAD — THEE LONE BOSS (@Hanstilen) December 18, 2019

Nind gi kwe Erastus Aduda. Rest in peace and power. #sirkal #GorMahia — Douglas J. Mango (@DouglasMango) December 18, 2019

“Good bye Dad .Rest with the Angel's. Life has not been fair to us the Adudas. But it is well with our soul. Seeing your lifeless body has really finished me. Great GrandPa for me, Great Uncle Fred and Uncle Boss for me. 2019 ulituamulia ni mwaka wa kuzika. We have had enough as the Adidas. Please God give us strength to pass this,” he posted. Gor Mahia fans have taken to social media to mourn Aduda:

