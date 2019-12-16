Murkomen, Duale rubbish Governor Mutua death threat claims

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen(Left) and Majority leader Aden Duale(Right) interact before hearing of presidential petition today on 29 August 2017 at the Supreme court. The duo has dismissed Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s claim that they threatened him [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Mr.Mutua is writing another episode of his cobra squad series.Having failed spectacularly as a leader he turned himself into a Joseph Goebbels of his county govt.He is of no consequence to anyone to deserve any attention let alone threats.Lets just watch the cinematic.vipindiree — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 16, 2019

Senate Majority Leader and Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has responded to Alfred Mutua’s claims that he has threatened his life.This morning Governor Mutua told reporters that Deputy President William Ruto, Murkomen, and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale had threatened his life in State House, Nairobi. But on Twitter Murkomen dismissed Mutua’s claims likening him to the infamous Nazi Germany propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels “after failing to deliver as a governor.” He added that Mutua was too irrelevant to warrant his attention let alone threats.

SEE ALSO :Bill that seeks to guide governors on replacing deputies welcome

On his part, Aden Duale termed Mutua’s claims as fictitious which can only fit in the Cobra Squad TV series he once produced. Duale claimed that Mutua is after clout to increase his relevance in politics by using their names. “The truth is, attention seekers are looking for validation. They want to know they are worthy,” he said

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Governor @DrAlfredMutua is at it again seeking attention with the most fictitious allegations that can only fit in his failed Cobra Squad TV show.

You will not gain relevance by shouting the names of leaders who have achieved more than he can ever do. Focus on Machakos, Mutua. pic.twitter.com/9gYyBoGbQo — Hon. Aden Duale (@HonAdenDuale) December 16, 2019

“You can’t use our names to increase your dwindling political shares in the village. We play a different league. Wacha vindiyo, cinema na vipenderee.”DP Ruto is yet to comment on the matter.

SEE ALSO :Senate wants termination of Sh22.2b Kimwarer dam suspended

Dr Mutua recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station, Nairobi, on Monday morning saying his life is in danger. In the statement seen by Standard Digital, titled “Threats to me by Dr William Ruto, Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen,” Mutua claimed the trio has threatened him twice with undisclosed consequences “I am writing to bring to your attention that the above-named persons have on two different occasions threatened me with unspecified consequences because of my statements on national issues,” said Mutua. Mutua added that he was threatened twice at State House in the last two months over his comments on national issues. While listing the evidence in his statement, Mutua cited an incident in State House on November 25, 2019, when Murkomen and Duale confronted him for attacking DP Ruto.

SEE ALSO :Murkomen unapologetic of outburst at BBI launch

In the second incident, the Governor is accusing DP Ruto of threatening him on December 11, 2019, at State House during a banquet in honour of the Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley. Dr Mutua has asked the Inspector General of the Police Hilary Mutyambai to provide him with enough security arguing that the threats hold weight given the history of political assassinations in the country.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.