Nzoia Sugar CEO in tough task to rescue miller
"The factory has 23,600 hectares of the nucleus and when I asked my colleagues, I was told about 1,000 hectares was fallow. I launched a programme to plant the nucleus using a volunteer programme involving the community and staff among other willing persons." Today, they have reclaimed 300 acres and weeded about 78 through the same volunteer labour programme. Wanjala wants to move the company closer to the farmers by organising the sugar miller's 26 outreach offices in four regions.
He also plans to work in those regional offices once a month to have direct contact with farmers on cane harvesting, planting and providing farm inputs.
