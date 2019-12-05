Police Land Cruiser stolen from parking yard found

The vehicle that was stolen from a police yard at a house in Mwingi, Kitui County. Police say is currently being driven back to Nairobi. [Standard Digital]

A police vehicle that was missing from a government yard has today been found in Mwingi, Kitui County.Mwingi is some 172km from the Security of Government Buildings Police Line Shauri Moyo where the vehicle had been parked. Detectives investigating the case said a suspect, an Administration Police officer, led them to the location of the vehicle. He was captured on highway CCTV cameras driving the car along Thika Highway Police handling the case said the officer was wearing a balaclava as he drove on the highway to avoid being detected. He had also altered number plates of the car. The officer is being held for further questioning with reports indicating a search for possible accomplices has been activated. The Toyota Land Cruiser pick up, GKA 024V had been parked for two months at the police yard in Nairobi since October 4, 2019.

#ARRESTED|Flying Squad Detectives yesterday evening arrested Police Constable Elias Shikuku, @DCI_Kenya officer attached to Pokot South.The officer is suspected to have stolen a Toyota Land Cruiser that was detained at the Unit’s Yard in 2017, changed the number plates & sold it. pic.twitter.com/7NZ8u1EXRb — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 30, 2018

It is unknown what time it was stolen but corporal Cyrus Nyandago who had parked it there went to check on it on December 2 and found it still packed. A day later, he found it missing. He then made a report at the station. The vehicle belongs to the transport pool at Jogoo House. Cases of vehicles disappearing in police yards are not new. In January 2019, police constable Gabrielle Matata was held over the disappearance of the car from the Nyeri Police Station yard. It had been rendered as unroadworthy.On November 30, 2018, another constable Elias Shikuku was arrested for allegedly stealing a car that was detained at a police unit in Pokot South, changed its number plates and sold it. The vehicle was found in Mombasa. Data shows at least 100 police officers have been arrested over the last six months in 2019 for offences including murder, robberies, kidnapping, extortion, gunrunning and drug trafficking, among other serious crimes. Most of these cases are under investigation by the police, Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

