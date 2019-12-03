Margaret Kenyatta launches Beyond Zero Half Marathon [Photos]

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and world marathon record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge at State House, Nairobi [PSCU]

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is officially the first participant of the 2020 Beyond Zero Marathon [Courtesy]

First Lady recognised the International Day of Disabled Persons, which aims to ‘ ‘promote the rights of persons living with disabilities in all spheres of society [Courtesy]

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Tuesday, December 3 launched the 2020 edition of the Beyond Zero Half Marathon at State House, Nairobi.The first lady was in the company of Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart and world marathon record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge and his wife Grace. “I thank you all for your support and being Beyond Zero Champions. This is what has kept me going. This is what has kept me going. Your encouragement, your inspiration, your dedication has contributed to the gains we have made in saving lives of mothers and children and reversing the mother to child transmission of HIV. My desire to build a specialized health facility that will be responsive to the needs of communities remains as strong as ever,” said the First Lady. The launch coincides with the International Day of Disabled Persons, which aims to ‘ ‘promote the rights of persons living with disabilities in all spheres of society and development’ as well as increasing awareness the of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life’.

The First Lady, Kipchoge and his wife took part in an early morning run to prepare for the launch

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta presides over the launch of the 2020 edition of Beyond Zero Half Marathon at State House, Nairobi. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is also being commemorated at the launch #BZHM2020 | #BeyondZeroMarathon2020 @EliudKipchoge pic.twitter.com/wpU6AG1aXC — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) December 3, 2019

The First Lady, Kipchoge and his wife took part in an early morning run to prepare for the launch. According to information from the United Nations’ (UN) website, the theme this year focuses on empowering disabled people for inclusive, sustainable and equitable development expected in the Sustainable Development Agenda for 2030.“This year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) focuses on the empowerment of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development as anticipated in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which pledges to ‘leave no one behind’ and recognizes disability as a cross-cutting issues, to be considered in the implementation of its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” says UN.

Mama Ida Odinga and Kipchoge also joined the First Lady in registering for the marathon.

