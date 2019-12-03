Margaret Kenyatta launches Beyond Zero Half Marathon [Photos]
SEE ALSO :How Kenya loses race for sports tourism billionsThe First Lady, Kipchoge and his wife took part in an early morning run to prepare for the launch. According to information from the United Nations’ (UN) website, the theme this year focuses on empowering disabled people for inclusive, sustainable and equitable development expected in the Sustainable Development Agenda for 2030. “This year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) focuses on the empowerment of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development as anticipated in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which pledges to ‘leave no one behind’ and recognizes disability as a cross-cutting issues, to be considered in the implementation of its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” says UN.
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta presides over the launch of the 2020 edition of Beyond Zero Half Marathon at State House, Nairobi. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is also being commemorated at the launch #BZHM2020 | #BeyondZeroMarathon2020 @EliudKipchoge pic.twitter.com/wpU6AG1aXC— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) December 3, 2019
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Mama Ida Odinga and Kipchoge also joined the First Lady in registering for the marathon.
