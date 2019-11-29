Stars skipper Wanyama set to build a football academy in Kenya

Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama and Leoneuco Wanumua of Mozambique in a past international friendly match at Kasarani. [Stafford Ondego/www.sportpicha.com]

Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama has confirmed plans are underway to establish and build an ultra-modern sports complex in the country.The Victor Wanyama Foundation has a long-term vision of constructing an ultra-modern sports complex for both indoor and outdoor sporting arenas. The academy will be situated on a 20-acre piece of land with a state-of-the-art academy that will revolutionise sports, training, and education in the country while at the same time providing key sporting infrastructure.“Top on their agenda was youth Empowerment, Education, Sports, Arts and Mental Strength for Youth Professionals through the Foundation and the Victor Wanyama Academy,” said The Foundation in a tweet.

The Victor Wanyama Foundation has also announced full scholarships for two (boy and girl) bright and needy students who scored 400 marks in 2019 KCPE exams.

“We'll collaborate with Research and Educational institutes to conduct research in Sports Law, Sports Business, Sports governance and Sports in general,” The foundation added. Additionally, the foundation has also announced full scholarships for two (boy and girl) bright and needy students who scored 400 marks and above in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).Interested candidates are required to fill and send back the registration form to [email protected] Link to download the form - https://bit.ly/34sa8HQ according to the official Victor Wanyama Foundation page.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama met with the Kenya High Commissioner to the UK Amb Manoah Esipisu MBS

Qualified candidates can also drop the duly-filled form at Fatima Court, Block B, Office number 23 in Hurlingham, Nairobi. Wayama confirmed that he met with the Kenya High Commissioner to the UK, Amb Manoah Esipisu, in regard to the same.

During the meeting, the two discussed Youth Empowerment, Education, Sports, Arts and Mental Strength for Youth Professionals through The Victor Wanyama Foundation and The Victor Wanyama Academy. “Yesterday the Kenya High Commissioner to the UK @MEsipisu paid me a visit. We discussed Youth Empowerment, Education, Sports, Arts, and Mental Strength for Youth Professionals through the VictorWanyama Foundation and The Victor Wanyama Academy,” said Wanyama in a tweet. The Kenyan international started his professional career with Belgian side Germinal Beerschot AC in 2009, staying at the club for two years before moving on to Scotland giants Celtic for another two years. He then moved to Southampton in July 2013 for £11.5m before joining Spurs in the summer of 2016. His career since he joined Spurs has been marred by bursts of nagging injuries, which have also kept him out of action in crucial parts of the season.

Wanyama has slipped down Tottenham Hotspur’s midfield pecking order behind Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, and Eric Dier and it is a wait-and-see if he will feature in the Spurs' next game against Bournemouth tomorrow.

