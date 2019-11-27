Family of Kenyan stabbed in London appeals for help to bury son

Randy Mugo who was stabbed at a birthday party on Saturday. [Courtesy]

The family of Randy Mugo Skuse who was stabbed to death in London, United Kingdom is appealing for help to offset the funeral expenses.It has set a GoFundMe page – a crowdfunding platform – to raise the money. “The donations on this page will be used to help with funeral expenses. Any help given to the family is immensely appreciated,” the family told donors. The 27-year-old was knifed on Saturday, November 23 when a row between two groups flared into violence. Mugo was attending a friend’s 25birthday party in Whitechapel, London when the scuffle, reportedly over a spilt drink, ensued. Eight people were stabbed in the fight. Mugo died from his injuries while three others are in critical condition in hospital. Police say four revellers were treated and discharged at a nearby hospital. According to Mugo’s family, he was a peacemaker between the two groups when the fight broke out.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“His friend phoned us with the terrible news. A mother never wants to receive that call. Randy was at the party and there was some problem and he was acting as peacemaker. We are heartbroken and can’t believe he has gone. He was the best son anyone could want,” Randy’s mother Rahab told standard.co.uk . The paper reported that his uncle Paul Maina said the family was devastated. “Randy was the kindest person, always asking after other people’s welfare. After his father died he helped look after the family. It’s a tragic blow. We have lost an innocent soul,” Maina told the London-based news outlet. Police officers from the Scotland Yard have arrested two people over the stabbing. Mugo’s death was one of five deaths in 48 hours the police officers were investigating. The current homicides in London this year is now reportedly at 126.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.