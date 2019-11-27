Floods kill at least 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa
One woman wailed and clapped her hands as Red Cross rescue workers carried several bodies to an ambulance. "My son, my son," she cried. Andre Mwamba, whose house had partially collapsed into the ravine on University Avenue, said the heavy rain started at 2 a.m. (0100 GMT) and lasted four hours.
"We started moving things out of the house at around six and then the house started sliding. The neighbors agreed to let us stay with them while we look for another place," Mwamba told Reuters. Floods are not unusual in Kinshasa, a city of almost 12 million people with notoriously poor infrastructure and where many neighborhoods are poorly planned, though they rarely cause so many deaths.
