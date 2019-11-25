Germany's 'treasury chamber' museum in Dresden robbed
Founded by August the Strong, Elector of Saxony in 1723, the Green Vault is one of 12 museums which make up the famous Dresden State Art Collections. Its historic section, which contains around three quarters of the museum's treasures, was the one broken into on Monday. With a strict limit on the amount of daily visitors, entrance to the historic vault can only be reserved in advance. Exhibits are arranged into nine rooms, including an ivory room, a silver gilt room and the central "Hall of Treasures". One of its most valuable pieces, the green diamond, is currently on loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where it is a headline attraction in the temporary exhibition "Making Marvels: Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe". After the Royal Palace suffered severe damage in World War Two, the Green Vault remained closed for decades before it was restored and re-opened in 2006. For Saxony's state premier, the heist went beyond the value of the artefacts stolen. "The treasures that are found in the Green Vault and the Dresden Royal palace were hard-earned by the people of Saxony over many centuries," said Michael Kretschmer. "One cannot understand the history of our country, our state without the Green Vault and Saxony's State Art Collections." In 2010, the museum hosted a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and then President of the United States Barack Obama, on the latter's first state visit to Germany. Monday's theft is the second high-profile heist in Germany in recent years, after a 100kg, 24-carat giant gold coin was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017.
