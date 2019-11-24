Is this image from Elgeyo Marakwet County?
SEE ALSO :Residents threaten to boycott national censusA twitter user named Chris Topher, claimed the picture was taken on the morning of Sunday, November 24, 2019, near Samich Resort Ltd. In the tweet that widely recirculated, Chris described it as beautiful scenery and sight to behold. Many more users on social networking sites Facebook and Twitter amplified the message, calling on government authorities to encourage domestic tourism.
this is not europe,but beautiful kenya in Elgeyo marakwet where @kipmurkomen comes from. @BrandKenya @TembeaKenyaExpo @tunajibu indeed we are blessed as Kenya. let us encourage local tourism,n support our own. #proudlykenyan @Min_TourismKE #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/wGAClWyMBd— linda chepkwony (@lindachepkwony6) November 23, 2019
Kenya's Rift Valley is a beautiful place.— MARIJUANAS™ (@Bill_Kym) November 24, 2019
Somewhere near Samich Elgeyo Marakwet County.
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/DxmX1XaaVx
Samich Elgeyo Marakwet County. A same taste like that of Switzerland in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/SaZ0TFQwN5— KabarakFinest001 (@KabarakFinest01) November 24, 2019
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Their claim is false; the photograph actually is from Duke's Nose Point, Lonavala, Maharashtra, India. Duke's Nose sits on a high altitude and is popular for thrilling activities like trekking, hiking, rock climbing, and valley-crossing.
SEE ALSO :Why Kenya could be Cholera endemic by 2020It is named after the Duke of Wellington, attributable to its similarity to the nose of Duke in a leaning back position. The bluff is pointed like a snake’s hood and thus the name Nagphani. When we ran a Google reverse image search to try to find the original source of the photograph, we found that it was not captured today as misleadingly claimed. The image was first posted to the internet in late-2017. The earliest were found is on Instagram by a user with the handle (@lakir__). We corroborated the fact that the image is from Duke’s Nose Point with dozens of images shared by travel enthusiasts who have visited the precipice.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.