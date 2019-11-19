At least 106 protestors killed in Iran during unrest: Amnesty International

Riot police tries to disperse people as they protest on a highway against increased gas price in Tehran, Iran.

At least 106 protestors have been killed in 21 cities in Iran during unrest that broke out over fuel prices rises last week, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.“The organization believes that the real death toll may be much higher, with some reports suggesting as many as 200 have been killed,” Amnesty said in a statement.

