Family, villagers celebrate top KCPE pupil in Nyeri
I want to be an automotive engineer. I love cars and I would like to handle cars after completing school," he added. Munyiri's mother Grace Wanja Ng'ang'a said she expected good performance as the boy had shown excellence in school. "He has been a top performer and this has been consistent. We kept on encouraging him," said Wanja. Ms Wanja said Munyiri exhibited good character at home and in school and that he gets along well with people in different settings. Munyiri begun his primary education at Maragima Primary School while staying with his grandmother Margaret Muthoni. "His parents were still in university when he was born. I have taken care of him until they completed school. I prayed for him and he has made us proud as a family," said Muthoni. Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga congratulated the boy promising that Nyeri County Government will cater for his subsequent education. "I am immensely grateful for Munyiri's performance and especially because as an educationist, I taught at Maragima Primary School where the boy begun his primary education," said the Governor.
