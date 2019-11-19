Family, villagers celebrate top KCPE pupil in Nyeri

KCPE top candidate Munyiri Andy Michael celebrates with his family.

There was jubilation at Maragima village in Kieni, Nyeri County as villagers and family celebrated the performance of the best Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate Munyiri Andy Michael.Women broke into ululations as they celebrated the student who scored 440 marks emerging the top of the 1,088,986 candidates who sat for this year’s examinations. Munyiri who was at Damacrest Schools in Thogoto, Kiambu County said he did not expect to top in the country but he expected to score highly. "I am just happy. I knew I would, but I didn't expect to be the best student in the country," said Munyiri who was at his grandparents’ home for holiday when the results were announced. The first-born in a family of four attributed his performance to hard work and discipline adding that his family has been supportive. "I got overwhelming support from my family and I did not want to disappoint them. They prayed for me and I believe that led to this performance," he said. Munyiri wants to join Alliance Boys High School and later join Harvard University in the United States of America.

"I want to be an automotive engineer. I love cars and I would like to handle cars after completing school," he added. Munyiri's mother Grace Wanja Ng'ang'a said she expected good performance as the boy had shown excellence in school. "He has been a top performer and this has been consistent. We kept on encouraging him,” said Wanja. Ms Wanja said Munyiri exhibited good character at home and in school and that he gets along well with people in different settings. Munyiri begun his primary education at Maragima Primary School while staying with his grandmother Margaret Muthoni. "His parents were still in university when he was born. I have taken care of him until they completed school. I prayed for him and he has made us proud as a family," said Muthoni. Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga congratulated the boy promising that Nyeri County Government will cater for his subsequent education. “I am immensely grateful for Munyiri’s performance and especially because as an educationist, I taught at Maragima Primary School where the boy begun his primary education," said the Governor.

