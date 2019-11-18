Switching allegiances? Brexit stirs election doubts around England
"I'd hate to vote Tory (Conservative). If there was a way of not voting Tory and still getting Brexit, I'd do it," said Wilde, who is himself waiting for an operation. "I am a bit frustrated with this situation, yes. Because it's a complete reversal ... It's like the Tory party who I never support are doing something that I support, when the Labour Party who I would always support are doing something totally different that I don't support." More than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, traditional political divides have become blurred, with few able or willing to predict a victor in the December election which will determine how, when and even whether Brexit happens. While Wilde considers backing the Conservatives for the first time, 79-year-old Mike Wilson, a retired doctor in Nantwich, says his dilemma is whether he can break his life-long support of the governing party to try to keep Britain in the EU.
“Too confusing”Polls put the Conservatives well ahead for now, but have been unreliable in the past. With many of the two parties’ instinctive assumptions torn apart, both have stepped up their targeting of individuals, largely by social media, to try to win votes, and to ensure that many people, tired of Brexit, turn out. The Conservatives have promised increased funding for districts such as Crewe and Nantwich, while Labour also wants to inject money into public services after what it says is more than nine years of economic austerity under the governing party. Both the main parties face threats. Some Conservatives want the Brexit Party, led by euroskeptic Nigel Farage, to stand down its candidate to give their party a free run at Crewe after he said he would not run in Conservative-held areas.
