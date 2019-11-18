DP takes to Bible to mock rivals on donations

Deputy President William Ruto has taken a swipe at those castigating his generous contributions to church projects.Speaking at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of Pastor Pius Muiru and his Maximum Miracle Centre at Kasarani Gymnasium, the DP laughed off the idea of amending some parts of the law to tame harambees in churches. He said even though there are challenges in the walk of Christianity, there are more in the political journey, adding that power sways politicians until they forget that God exists. Drawing from the Bible, Dr Ruto reminded his opponents that they should not forget about God even after they get power and are revered by man.

“We have issues in the Christian journey, but we have more issues in our political war. In Deuteronomy 8:11, it says, 'Be careful that you do not forget the Lord your God, failing to observe his commands, his laws and his decrees that I am giving you this day',” he said. “There are some politicians who have started saying the Bible was not well written and now should be amended, especially on verses concerning offerings,” he added amid cheers.

Law change

In June, Orange Democratic Movement Chairman and Suba South lawmaker John Mbadi proposed to amend the law to tame public officers who spend more than Sh100,000 in harambees, saying they should notify the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission on the source of the funds.

The proposal is seen as a response to the frequency with which Ruto and his allies attend harambees, which has sparked controversy, with his critics demanding full disclosure on the source of funds. “A public officer who contributes an amount exceeding Sh100,000 to a public collection or harambee shall file a return with the commission stating the source of the funds,” reads part of the proposed amendment.

Earlier in the day, Ruto dismissed claims of division in Jubilee, saying the party was on a mission to unite the country. “There are no factions in Jubilee. No one is planning to wrestle the party from anyone,” he said. The DP added that Jubilee believes in democratic tenets, and everyone’s view counts in its day-to-day running, irrespective of their positions in society. He was speaking in Kiserian, Kajiado County, during a prayer service at Dominion Chapel.

