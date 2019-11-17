Uhuru to be Prime Minister after 2022, Atwoli insists

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny (left) during a fundraising at Evangelical Bible Church Illula in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County yesterday. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli says President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the next prime minister after his term ends in 2022.He said those who have been dismissing him over the statement should take note of the President’s remarks during Friday’s Sagana meeting. “I said about three years ago that this country needs a constitutional amendment because those in leadership are still young to retire and a new law will accommodate them in leadership,” he said. Mr Atwoli was speaking yesterday during a funds drive at Evangelical Bible Church-Ilula in Uasin Gishu County. He maintained that Uhuru should continue serving after 2022 to ensure peace and development.

The Cotu boss predicted that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report would recommend creation of positions to ensure inclusivity. “I said that about six slots should be created to accommodate more leadership positions and prevent the usual politically instigated skirmishes experienced every election year,” he stated.

Mr Atwoli said that his prophesies have all come to pass and the BBI report will not be an exception. “Take this, the BBI will be endorsed by all Kenyans early in the morning and Kenyans should not to worry about the report because any contentious issues will be ironed out before the draft is voted in a referendum,” he said.

The Cotu boss warned Kenyans to wary of leaders calling for rejection of the BBI report even before the contents are made public. “Kenyans will have an opportunity to give their opinions on the draft and I am very optimistic this is the best document that will address challenges that have been affecting the country every five years,” he stated. Mt Atwoli caused laughter when he said Deputy President William Ruto should ensure he gets the blessings of former President Daniel Moi. “Even if it means knocking at Baringo Senator Gideon Moi doorstep at night, he must do so because it is prudent for him (the DP) to seek blessings and forgiveness from Mzee Moi. He has to meet Mzee Moi,” said Mr Atwoli. He asked Kenyans to shun politics of hatred and tribalism. “Mzee Moi warned us against bad politics and we should not go that route again and politicians should shun leaders preaching divisive politics. Democracy gave Kenyans an opportunity to express themselves peaceful and we should uphold that because Kenya is a regional hub,” he said.

The function was attended by Knut Secretary General Wilson Sosion and Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny who asked the Kalenjin nation to support the BBI report or risk being isolated. “We are tired of skirmishes each electioneering period and because the President has said the BBI will end electoral violence, teachers will fully back it,” said Mr Sosion who is also ODM nominated MP. He said teachers are not interested in succession politics but are keen on ensuring peace, inclusivity and social justice. “What is killing the country is lack of power-sharing, corruption and blatant theft of public resources. And if constitutional amendment will address this social injustice then we shall support it,” he said. He asked Kenyans not to reject the BBI report but to amend any contentious issues for the sake of posterity.

The Cherangany MP said there was no turning back on the constitutional amendment because it will address pertinent issues affecting the country. “The BBI will safeguard the interests of all Kenyans and it will be a disservice to the rest of the country if the Kalenjin will be the only ones opposing a document that has the best interests of Kenyans. The Kalenjin community should know the country is greater than us and we should not be cowed into opposing BBI,” he stated.

