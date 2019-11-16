Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack
SEE ALSO :Skeletal elephant dies in Sri Lanka weeks after parade outcryPolice said a group of unidentified men opened fire on buses carrying Muslims to a polling station in Anuradhapura district in central Sri Lanka. There were no injuries but witnesses said there were tires burning. At a polling station in Colombo, M. Gunasekera, a 41-year-old homemaker, said the most important problem was widespread corruption and the lack of accountability of politicians. About 16 million people are eligible to vote, with the ballot allowing voters to choose up to three candidates in order of preference.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Votes will be counted soon after polling stations close but the results are not expected before Sunday. Muslims who make up nearly 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million population, say they have faced hostility ever since the April attacks.
SEE ALSO :Sri Lanka's presidential election, by numbers and issuesThat division has come on top of long-standing grievances of ethnic Tamils, who say they are still to get justice stemming from the human rights violations during a 26-war civil war with Tamil rebels that ended in 2009.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.