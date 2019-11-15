Sri Lanka's presidential election, by numbers and issues
SEE ALSO :Skeletal elephant dies in Sri Lanka weeks after parade outcryWho are the key candidates? Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa are the two top candidates in a race involving 35 candidates. Rajapaksa draws his support from Sinhalese Buddhists, who account for 70% of the country's 22 million people. Premadasa is seen to have built his base in the countryside and is counting on votes from less affluent Sinhalese, and minority Tamil and Muslim communities.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.WHAT ARE THE CAMPAIGN ISSUES Gotabaya has promised an overhaul of national security to stop any more attacks after the Easter bombings on hotels and churches. Premadasa has offered giveaways such as free housing, school uniforms and sanitary napkins for women. Who is likely to win? There are no opinion polls. But political analysts say the race between Gotabaya and Premadasa has become close and that it could go either way. Rajapaksa, backed by members of his powerful family including his brother and ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa, was seen as the favourite early on, but Premadasa's campaign has picked up momentum in the last two weeks. Voting, counting procedures People can cast votes from 7 a.m. on Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) until 5 p.m. and counting will start soon after the end of voting. The results of postal votes will be announced first. With a record 26-inch long ballot paper to accommodate a large number of candidates and possible second counting of preferential votes, the counting is expected to take more time than previous elections. Officials do not expect the final results until early Monday.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.