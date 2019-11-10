Apologise over voter bribery, Khalwale behaviour in Kibra, ODM tells DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a past function. He is engaged in a war of words with ODM leaders after the Kibra by-election. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Sandard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has hit out on Deputy President William Ruto over his remarks on the Kibra by-election violence.ODM has in an expansive statement lambasted DP Ruto for using the by-elections to divide Kenyans along tribal lines. Ruto had on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Opposition leader Raila Odinga and ODM, saying Odinga and his party were responsible for the violence that rocked Kibra during the by-election. Ruto cited the harassment of Jubilee politicians who had been deployed by Jubilee as agents in the exercise.

He challenged Raila and ODM to renounce the culture of violence and apologise to those who have been affected. “As Kenyans, we demand that Raila and his party unconditionally, unequivocally and publicly renounce the culture of violence, chaos, terror, and gangsterism their signature modus operandi as witnessed in Kibra and unreservedly apologise to past and present victims,” he said. ODM said Ruto had no moral condemn violence when he himself funds and thrives in violence.

The party accused Ruto of hypocrisy and told him to first apologise for the fracas witnessed in Ganda ward by-election in Malindi where one man was allegedly killed by Ruto supporters

“Ruto’s person in that contest, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, has been charged with the fracas that led to the death of one person, but the DP has never apologised,” read the statement. “Ruto has neither condemned nor acknowledged the violence and death his team caused in Ganda or the chaos and voter bribery his people were captured participating in Kibra.” The party has told Ruto to first condemn his errand boys including MPs and a former senator for perpetrating vote-buying in Kibra leading to a reaction from locals. “On the voting day in Kibra, Ruto’s errand boys were caught in the primitive and backward politics of dishing out money to voters.” The Orange party cited former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who captured in all media; print, electronic and social, armed with stones, trying to cause mayhem.

Instead, in his trademark hypocrisy, Ruto has spent the days after the polls venting his frustrations on ODM and Raila and choosing to condemn violence and bribery where they never existed. ODM indicated that they will never apologise to Ruto who according to them is throwing tantrums after losing the two by-elections and instead will apologise to the people of Ganda and Kibra for the chaos meted out on them by Ruto. “We know he is frustrated and isolated after Kibra loss, but we urge Kenyans to ignore him and instead foster unity for a better Kenya,” said the party.

