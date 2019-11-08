US medics reveal cause of Norah Chelagat's death
Cases of Kenyan students being found dead abroad have been on the rise with the latest causality being Erick Kang'ethe, a computer engineering student at the University of Massachusetts. According to the institution's spokesperson Mary Dettloff, Erick's body was found by the University Security lying in the vicinity of McGuirk Alumni Stadium at night. The Massachusetts State Police have since launched investigations into Erick's death to unearth the reason behind his demise. However, the region's district attorney's office spokesperson Mary Carey said the death was non-criminal in nature and they did not suspect any foul play. Reports indicate that Eric was born in Nairobi before his family moved to Massachusetts where he graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester. "Kang'ethe spent time volunteering with Worcester-based organization Cultural Exchange through Soccer. He was involved in the organization's youth team, Worcester World Cup and received a scholarship from Cultural Exchange through Soccer this year," a local newspaper reported.
