Kibra by-election: Victor Wanyama's message to brother Mariga

McDonald Mariga donning Jubilee colours in a past rally [Courtesy]

Wanyama's Facebook post [Courtesy]

Wanyama in action for Spurs in a past match [Courtesy]

Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder and Harambee Stars captain Victor Mugubi Wanyama has taken to his social media to wish his brother McDonald Mariga all the best in the ongoing Kibra by-election.Mariga is vying for the Member of Parliament seat under the Jubilee ticket and has expressed desire to change the face of Kibra once elected.Through his Facebook, Wanyama wished Mariga luck, posting a picture of his brother donning the red Jubilee Party campaign uniform. Kibra residents in Nairobi County are today voting in a showdown pitting the Handshake/Kieleweke team against Deputy President William Ruto's team Tangatanga. The Handshake team comprises politicians brought together following a unity pact between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018. ODM - a subscriber of the handshake - has fielded Bernard Imran Okoth while Ruto’s Jubilee has ex-football sensation McDonald Mariga. The two are touted as the front runners based on the spirited campaigns that they have staged in the chase for the votes.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The constituency has five wards – Makina, Laini Saba, Sarang’ombe, Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course and Lindi with 118,658 votes. Laini Saba 17,455 voters, Lindi 16,688, Makina 25,695, Woodley/ Kenyatta Golf Course 28,066 and Sarang’ombe 30,754. The by-election has attracted 24 candidates following the death of MP Ken Okoth in July after a protracted battle with cancer.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.