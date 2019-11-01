Catholic nuns get pregnant on missionary trip to Africa
It added that the nun had been transferred to Palermo and will likely abandon the order to become a full-time mother. Mother superior In the second case, the nun is from Madagascar and her pregnancy is reported to be a month old. Though her age was not revealed, the Italian press said she held the position of mother superior and was based at an institute that helps 'fallen women and their children'. A mother superior is a senior monastic in charge of a convent or order. Nuns and priests must take a vow of chastity to become ordained, meaning they are not allowed to have sex. They also profess the perpetual 'solemn vows' to live a life according to the evangelical counsels of poverty and obedience. In 2014, the Catholic Church handled a near similar case in Italy. A nun who gave birth to a baby boy said she had no idea she was pregnant. She was rushed to hospital with abdominal pains, which she thought were stomach cramps. The 31-year-old named her newborn Francis after the current Pope. Early this year, Pope Francis admitted that clerics have sexually abused nuns, even keeping them as sex slaves. The Pope made the revelations while on a historic trip of the Middle East in February. "Pope Benedict had the courage to dissolve a female congregation which was at a certain level, because this slavery of women had entered it - slavery, even to the point of sexual slavery - on the part of clerics or the founder," Pope Francis said, adding that they were addressing the issue.
