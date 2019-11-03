ANC officials launch fresh bid to kick out Senator Malala
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The party officials were reacting to recent statements by Malala targeted at ANC and Mudavadi during ODM campaign rally in Kibra where the senator had accompanied the Orange party leader Raila Odinga and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in drumming up support for Mr Okoth. Oparanya and Malala are political foes turned friends and the two have been seen together in many public events within and outside the county. “I have come here with Malala, he was in ANC but it is just a matter of time before he joins officially joins ODM,” Oparanya who doubles as ODM deputy party leader told a crowd in Kibra recently during one of the campaign rallies. Also present was ANC nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi who survived the party’s onslaught to have his name expunged from ANC registrar, a move that would have cost him his position. Malala and Mr Osotsi have been adamant that Mudavadi must forge a political alliance with Raila ahead of the 2022 polls. "Malala is bound by the Political Parties Act, 2011 and the Code of Conduct set out in the Act but violated the same by with ANC rival party," read the letter in part. The senator was reluctant to discuss the matter when contacted yesterday by The Standard on phone. He said he was still thinking about whether to react on the move taken by the branch officials or not. The decision by Mudavadi to field Owalo, a former ally of Raila has not gone down well with the ODM leadership. Mr Imran, Owalo and Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga are seen as front runners in the by-election slated for November 7. Also in the race is Ford Kenya's Khamisi Butichi.
