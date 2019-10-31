Fire engulfs Japan's World Heritage-listed Shuri Castle
SEE ALSO :County Commissioner residence on fireThe wooden castle is painted bright red and enclosed by curved stone walls. It sits on a hill overlooking Naha. The fire engulfed the popular tourist attraction in the middle of its annual mid-autumn festival. The castle was also a scheduled stop on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic torch relay route. The city’s fire department said that while the castle had exterior sprinkler systems, its halls were not so equipped as this was not required under local fire codes.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Shuri Castle has been destroyed by fire several times, most recently in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945. After World War 2, it served as a university campus until the mid 1970s. Following a reconstruction, it re-opened as a national park in 1992 and was designated a World Heritage site in 2000.
SEE ALSO :Kenyans should stop playing with fire, literallyIn addition to the main hall, the north and south halls have been destroyed, NHK said.
