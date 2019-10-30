Eight people among them teachers, school director arrested over exam cheating in Nyandarua

Eight examination officials have been arrested for allegedly engaging in KCPE cheating at Hezta School in Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County.They include a supervisor, two invigilators, four teachers and the proprietor of the private school. The eight are accused of using mobile phones to send examination answers to the teachers to send to the candidates. The arrest operation was led by Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich. He said that the arrest came after an investigation by the government officers. "We received the reports and immediately launched investigations and found out that they were colluding to give answers to the pupils. That is why we have arrested them," he said. Mr Cherutich said the proprietor was suspected to be behind the scheme.

He told The Standard that the suspects have since been locked up at Ol Kalou Police Station and are set to be arraigned at the Nyahururu law courts tomorrow.

