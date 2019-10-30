Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal
The ICO's main concern was that UK citizen data was exposed to a serious risk of harm. Protection of personal information and personal privacy is of fundamental importance," said ICO Deputy Commissioner James Dipple-Johnstone. "We are pleased to hear that Facebook has taken, and will continue to take, significant steps to comply with the fundamental principles of data protection." Facebook said it was pleased to have reached a settlement and the company wished it had done more to investigate the claims about Cambridge Analytica in 2015.
"We made major changes to our platform back then, significantly restricting the information app developers could access," said Harry Kinmouth, Facebook's Associate General Counsel. "Protecting people's information and privacy is a top priority for Facebook, and we are continuing to build new controls to help people protect and manage their information."
