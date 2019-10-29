Heavy downpour delays KCPE exams in West Pokot, roads impassable
Mr Onyiego added that a solution will be found and that affected candidates will be sitting for their exams at any time of the day. "We are having a problem with transporting the examinations materials to some schools due to impassable roads. If it continues to rain will have to contact Kenya national examination council to send us a chopper." He said. He noted that a candidate at Ortum Primary School delivered overnight and she will be sitting her exams at Ortum Mission Hospital under close supervision.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We have made plans concerning all pregnant candidates across the county to sit for their exams at a health facility for three days. Supervisors will also be there to supervise them,” he stated. Onyiego said the examination materials were delivered in other parts of the county on time and exams kicked off at the stipulated time.
