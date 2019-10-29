Heavy downpour delays KCPE exams in West Pokot, roads impassable

Segut Primary School KCPE centre in Elgeyo Marakwet County is yet to receive exam papers after a lorry stuck in a muddy road in the area, paralysing transport. [Photo: Standard]

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination was on Tuesday delayed in some parts of West Pokot County after a heavy downpour rendered some roads impassable.The West Pokot County Education Director Jacob Onyiego said seventeen schools in Pokot North sub-county had been affected after river Kasei burst its banks forcing the transporters of exam materials to wait for it to subside before they can deliver them. He added that the roads have been totally rendered impassable after the heavy downpour overnight in Sondany area, Pokot South sub-county, forcing the supervisors to walk for hours before reaching the destined exam centers. “The vehicles can not traverse the route, the vehicles are stuck in the mud, examination materials of about six schools have not been delivered in Pokot South sub-county," he said.

Mr Onyiego added that a solution will be found and that affected candidates will be sitting for their exams at any time of the day. “We are having a problem with transporting the examinations materials to some schools due to impassable roads. If it continues to rain will have to contact Kenya national examination council to send us a chopper.” He said. He noted that a candidate at Ortum Primary School delivered overnight and she will be sitting her exams at Ortum Mission Hospital under close supervision.

“We have made plans concerning all pregnant candidates across the county to sit for their exams at a health facility for three days. Supervisors will also be there to supervise them,” he stated. Onyiego said the examination materials were delivered in other parts of the county on time and exams kicked off at the stipulated time.

