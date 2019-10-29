KCPE exams kick-off countrywide
SEE ALSO :Death of KCPE as Uhuru puts end to debate on curriculumMatiang'i has also asked all stakeholders in charge of the national examination to act responsibly. "Security has been beefed up in the country for the success of the examination. Let us act firmly in the interest of our children, anyone who breaches any aspect of examination should be apprehended," Matiang'i said. He is scheduled to visit several examination centers to oversee the start of the national examination.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Macharia has exuded confidence that cases of exam irregularities will come down during this year. Speaking in Naivasha, she said that all the necessary measures had been put in place and over 179,000 teachers hired to supervise the exams. In Nakuru, at least 53,601 candidates will be sitting for their KCPE among them 27,040 boys and 26,561 girls including 135 adult learners the exams will be done in 1,016 examination centers.
SEE ALSO :Ottichilo to spent Sh12 million in sponsoring needy studentsIn the Rift region, at least 307,000 candidates be sitting for the exams in over 8,000 examination centers.
