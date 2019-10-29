KCPE exams kick-off countrywide

Interior CS Fred Matiangi overseeing the opening of an examination container at Gigil in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

CS Fred Matiangi at an examination container in Gigil, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations kicked off early on Tuesday morning without any major hitches or incidents being reported.In Nakuru County, Interior CS Fred Matiangi and TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia supervised the distribution of exam papers in Gilgil and Naivasha. Dr Matiang'i assured candidates across the country of tight security as they undertake their exams. Speaking in Gilgil while overseeing the opening and distribution of exam materials, the CS said there were no hitches reported despite earlier fears that rains experienced in various counties would affect the transportation of examination papers to respective examination centers.

Matiang'i has also asked all stakeholders in charge of the national examination to act responsibly. "Security has been beefed up in the country for the success of the examination. Let us act firmly in the interest of our children, anyone who breaches any aspect of examination should be apprehended," Matiang'i said. He is scheduled to visit several examination centers to oversee the start of the national examination.

CS Fred Matiangi addresses the media after overseeing the opening of an examination container in Gigil, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Macharia has exuded confidence that cases of exam irregularities will come down during this year. Speaking in Naivasha, she said that all the necessary measures had been put in place and over 179,000 teachers hired to supervise the exams.In Nakuru, at least 53,601 candidates will be sitting for their KCPE among them 27,040 boys and 26,561 girls including 135 adult learners the exams will be done in 1,016 examination centers.

In the Rift region, at least 307,000 candidates be sitting for the exams in over 8,000 examination centers.

