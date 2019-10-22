Taita Taveta politicians condemn Dan Mwazo’s removal from Kenya Ferry Services

Former Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) Board Chairman Dan Mwazo (middle), ex-board member Phillip Ndolo (left) and KFS MD Bakari Gowa (right) in a July 2019 picture. Mwazo and Ndolo were removed from KFS board following the ferry tragedy in which mother and daughter died. [File, Standard]

The recent sacking of Dan Mwazo as the chairman of the Kenya Ferry Services has sparked public outrage from leaders in Taita-Taveta County.Mwazo’s appointment and four other KFS board members were revoked by President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 16, nearly two weeks after Mariam Kighenda, 35, and her daughter, Amanda, 4, died when their vehicle slipped from MV Harambee into the Indian Ocean as the ferry was crossing the channel. The two were buried in Mukaa, Makueni County, on Saturday. Mwazo and four board members were sent packing as investigations into the incident intensified. The Secretariat at KFS has not been affected by recent changes so far.

Taita Taveta Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui and former Mwatate MP Calist Mwatela said the sacking of Mr Mwazo, who is also a former Voi Legislator, was unjustified. Among board members whose appointments were revoked included Daula Omar, Naima Amir, Philip Ndolo and Rosina Nasigha Mruttu. Mruttu and Mwazo come from the same county. “Mwazo, who served for only two months, was sacrificed because he comes from the Coastal region. Where is justice and fairness? What wrong did the former cabinet minister do to warrant his sacking,” said Mwatela, who is a former Education assistant minister?

Mwatela said top officials at KFS should have been sacked instead. “As the region, we have suffered enough. The pain is too much to bear,” he said.

Mlagui also claimed that the region had been given a raw deal in areas of appointment in government. “We now want the vacant positions to be filled up by people from the county,” demanded the deputy governor while speaking at Ghazi Primary School today. She at the same time accused the Jubilee government of employing old guards instead of addressing the high rate of youth unemployment. “We are sending Governor Granton Samboja to go and tell the President to give youth the available jobs. Employing old guards will not end the high rate of unemployment among the youth in the country,” she added. Further, Mwatela said the next constitutional referendum would only be supported in the region if the Mombasa Port is reverted to the management of those from the coastal communities. “The Port must belong to us. We must have the right to choose what belongs to us. If it is not possible to have the Port back, we should revert back to Majimbo system of 1963,” stated Mwatela.

