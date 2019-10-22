Rioting migrants torch cars, injure policeman at Maltese holding centre
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.EU states have been at loggerheads over how to handle refugees and migrants reaching its shores since a 2015 spike in Mediterranean arrivals of people fleeing conflicts and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. Malta and neighbouring Italy have long complained that they have been left alone to deal with the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean in recent years looking for a better life in Europe. Interior ministers from five European Union countries, including Malta and Italy, said last month they had agreed on a new scheme to distribute migrants saved from the Mediterranean under a deal aimed at relieving the pressure on southern EU states. However Valletta and Rome sought in vain to enrol earlier this month more EU peers in a migrant relocation scheme among EU countries they agreed with France, Germany.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.