Nigerian anti-graft office charges two Britons in connection with failed gas deal
SEE ALSO :Nigeria's huge Dangote oil refinery delayed until end of 2020The charges relate to a 2010 contract with British Virgin Islands-based firm Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) to build and operate a gas-processing plant in the southeastern port city of Calabar. P&ID took Nigeria’s government to international arbitration after the deal’s collapse, eventually winning a $6.6 billion award. It has been accruing interest since 2013 and is now worth more than $9 billion. The government has said the deal was designed to fail and called the award “an assault on every Nigerian and unfair.” P&ID said the EFCC had harassed, intimidated and denied due process to individuals associated with the company and the contract.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The EFCC has also charged a former petroleum ministry official with accepting bribes and failing to follow protocol. The trial of the two Britons is scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21
SEE ALSO :Detained Shiite leader leaves Nigeria for medical treatment
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.