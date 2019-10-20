It is Uhuru you are attacking, Ruto told
SEE ALSO :Leaders trade blame over Kibra violenceThe Dagoretti North MP said that the DP was furious because the President no longer involved him in key decision making in government like it used to happen during their first term in office since Uhuru was interested in securing his legacy. Arati said that Ruto was moving around the country criticising Raila yet it was clear that the jabs he was throwing were aimed at the President whom he feels has taken a direction that will deny him a chance to be President in 2022. The Dagoretti North MP asked the DP to support the handshake between Uhuru and Raila in order to secure a place in Kenya’s history instead of opposing it.
He said that the Kibera Constituency seat by-election outcome is going to show who between Raila and Ruto is popular in the country and would be a pointer of things to happen in 2022.
