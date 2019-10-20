It is Uhuru you are attacking, Ruto told

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati has said that the frequent attacks the Deputy President William Ruto made against ODM Leader Raila Odinga were aimed at President Uhuru Kenyatta.Arati who spoke to the Standard in Kisii Town yesterday, said it was clear to all Kenyans that Ruto and politicians allied to him were jittery over the good rapport between Uhuru and Raila since their much-publicised handshake. The Dagoretti North MP told the DP that Kenyans were fully behind the Building Bridges Initiative and by appearing to be against it he was clearly insubordination of his boss who supports it with an intention of ensuring peaceful coexistence among Kenyans. “It is time William Ruto resigns from government and venture fully in opposition politics since he seems to be fighting anything good that Uhuru and Raila want for Kenyans, we are ready to face him anytime, we dare him to move out,” said Arati.

The Dagoretti North MP said that the DP was furious because the President no longer involved him in key decision making in government like it used to happen during their first term in office since Uhuru was interested in securing his legacy. Arati said that Ruto was moving around the country criticising Raila yet it was clear that the jabs he was throwing were aimed at the President whom he feels has taken a direction that will deny him a chance to be President in 2022. The Dagoretti North MP asked the DP to support the handshake between Uhuru and Raila in order to secure a place in Kenya’s history instead of opposing it.

He said that the Kibera Constituency seat by-election outcome is going to show who between Raila and Ruto is popular in the country and would be a pointer of things to happen in 2022.

