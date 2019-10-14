Three KCPE candidates risk missing exams over registration hitch

A pupil from Oduma Academy in Usenge, Siaya County sheds tears outside Bondo Education office on October 14, 2019, after being informed by the school that she will not sit for KCPE exams not sit for national examination because her name was missing on the register despite paying examination and registration fees. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Agony and heartbreak have befallen three Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates at Zedekiah Oduma Academy in Bondo, after their names were found missing on examination register.According to the Kenya National Examination Council calendar, the exams will officially start on October 29 – 31. On Monday, the parents of the affected candidates held a meeting with the sub-county education officials and expressed shock at the turn of events. Vincent Omenda, whose son Victor Onyango was set to sit the examination at the school located in the outskirts of Usenge town, said he was told to pay Sh2, 800 in order to have his son registered for the examination.

“All along the school management assured us everything was fine. We were last week shocked when we were informed that my son and two others would miss the exams,” he lamented. Another parent, Sylvia Dinah fears that the worst could happen to her daughter, Melvine Akinyi. "She has threatened to do something bad if not allowed to sit for the exam. I don't know what to do," said Akinyi's mother, adding that she had already started buying requirements for the national exams.

When The Standard team visited the school today, learning was going on but management declined to talk about the matter. Mr Elisha Omalla, the Sub-County Director of Education confirmed that the parents had reported the matter with the police.

“I was called by the OCS Usenge Police Station about the same and I told him to send the parents to my office. We shall find out what happened,” said Mr Omalla. The Standard established that the school had a total of 26 candidates in standard eight and had managed to register 18 of them at the school while eight others were advised to register in other centres. “For the three who will not sit their examination this year, our school’s deal with other centres to have the candidates registered did not go through,” said a teacher who did not want to be mentioned. The teacher further revealed that the other five candidates were registered in the neighbouring schools.

