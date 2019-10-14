Mudavadi hits at Ruto over bribery of voters

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (right) flanked by the party's aspirant for Kibra by-election Eliud Owalo address the press outside Friends Church Quakers along Ngong road after attending a Sunday church service. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi is now alleging a well-choreographed scheme to rig the November 7, Kibra mini poll.Mudavadi who accompanied the party's candidate Eliud Owalo in a vote hunting mission in Kibra's Laini Saba Grounds yesterday evening said the party is aware of ongoing bribery. In particular, Mudavadi claimed inducement is being carried out at the Deputy President William Ruto's residence to tilt the forthcoming by-elections in favour of Jubilee candidate and football star MacDonald Mariga. And now the former Deputy Premier is calling on the electoral agency to pronounce itself on the issue of voter bribery happening at Ruto’s official residence.

Mudavadi and the ANC candidate Owalo said they will not accept anything short of free, fair, credible and transparent polls. The leaders called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to redeem itself using the mini-poll, citing that voter bribery is a serious offence of the Elections Act. “IEBC has a tainted image from the 2017 elections and they should wake up. How comes Deputy President has forgotten that Karen residence is a State resource and should not be used for the campaign,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi a National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal claimed Ruto has transferred Mariga's campaign headquarters from Kibera to state property, Karen residence to the chagrin of the Kibra electorate. “Why is IEBC silent when money is being dished out to all and sundry in Karen residence? Ruto should know the house is built with public resources and not his personal resources. We want Kibra polls to be free and fair, we don't want bribery,” Mudavadi retorted.

Mudavadi called on residents to be vigilant on the day of the election to ensure no vote is stolen by those he claimed have reduced the by-election to a political test of party leaders. On his part, Owalo a second-time candidate noted that the Kibra polls provide litmus test to the Wafula Chebukati led commission. “IEBC has a chance to redeem image through the Kibra by-elections. We want a free, fair and credible election. Elections must not just be free and fair but be seen to be free and fair,” said Owalo. The leaders also appealed to employers to allow Kibra residents time to allow them to exercise their civic duty on November 7. The November 7 mini poll has attracted candidates from the main political parties and several other independent candidates.

Mudavadi made the remarks as ODM MPs exchanged words with their Jubilee counterparts over Friday’s fracas where campaign vehicles for Mariga were attacked. Jubilee MPs called on the Electoral body to disqualify the ODM’s Imran Okoth from the Kibra parliamentary by-election. But ODM leaders dismissed the claims by Jubilee and accused them of stage-managing the incident to portray the Orange party as violent.

