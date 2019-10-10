Excitement as another ‘albino’ zebra is sighted in Masai Mara

The zebra was spotted at the Mara Triangle Conservancy in Masai Mara yesterday. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

Masai Mara Game Reserve was the stage of a rarity as another ‘albino’ zebra foal was sighted barely a fortnight after a dotted one was seen at the park.Tourists thronged Mara Triangle Conservancy to witness the rare brownish donkey-like foal. The previous one -- polka-dotted and found around Matira camp -- crossed Mara River to Serengeti in Tanzania. It has a stripped neck, head, legs and tail but the rest of the body was brownish and similar to donkeys. John Kipaas Manie spotted the foal yesterday while taking tourists on a game drive.

“It was a normal morning game drive and that is when we spotted the rare-coloured foal. At some point, I could not believe my eyes. I clicked my camera and got some pictures of it. It looks more like a donkey than a zebra, “Maine told Standard Digital. He said that since he was the first to spot the foal which he added could be a day old, he named it ‘Maine Zebra’ after himself. Maine has appealed to authorities to guard the ‘albino’ zebra so that it does not cross to neighbouring Tanzania like the Tira which crossed last week with its mother.

According to Nick Murero who is the chairperson of Narok Wildlife Forum, the local authorities should utilise the presence of the rare foul to get more tourists after the previous one left the country. “The Mara is lucky to be the origin of the rare zebras. It is unfortunate that we lost the other one to our neighbours Tanzania, but we want to ensure that we protect this one so as to attract tourists from all over the globe,” said Mr Murero.

Murero who is also the coordinator of the Mara-Serengeti Ecosystem invited researchers to study on the cause of the rare occurrence in the last few weeks. He said: “We could like wildlife researchers to come down and conduct studies on the causes of these rare pigmentations of the zebras in the Mara. It cannot be a coincidence that it happens in Mara twice in a span of a month.”

