Five police officers arrested in suspected theft at ATM
SEE ALSO :Scientists hail promise of first effective Ebola treatments in Congo trialPolice immediately swung into action and raided the scene where they apprehended five men who are currently being held for questioning at Machakos Police Station. Those arrested were identified as Cpl Richard Wambua currently attached to Kahuro Police Station in Murang’a, Apc Boniface Wambua based in Rapid Deployment Unit (Nairobi) and currently attached to RDU Mau, Apc Cyprian Odundo (Machakos), Prison warder, Julius Mwalili attached to Prisons Headquarters and Prison Warder Musyoki Mutua attached to prisons regional commander in Nairobi. The incident was booked at Machakos Police Station under O.B,78/09/10/2019
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Machakos County Police Commander, John Karanja confirmed the incident but said investigations were still being done to establish whether it was an incident of crime. “We are yet to arrive at any conclusion as of now because we want to get proper facts on the incident. We will furnish you with the accurate reports once we complete ongoing investigations,” Karanja told Standard Digital Wednesday afternoon.
SEE ALSO :Chemotherapy: Poison that healsAnother police source involved in the ongoing investigations said there was no complaint from the bank regarding any loss of money, suspicious or unauthorized transactions reported during the period of time under probe. The officer said there was no compelling justification to charge the arrested persons with any offense in a court of law. At the same time, the bank’s branch manager, Christopher Kuto declined to comment on the matter, saying the issue can only be addressed by the head office in Nairobi.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.