Rwanda to double tourism earnings by 2024

Rwandan High Commissioner to Kenya Dr Richard Masozera (centre) meets travel agents from Rwanda during the Magical Kenya Expo at the KICC. [George Orido]

Rwanda is projecting an increase of tourism earnings from $400 million to $ 800 million by 2024.According to Dr Richard Masozera, the Rwanda High Commissioner to Kenya, tourism remains a Government priority and the country’s target is double tourism from the current USD 400 million to USD 800 million by 2024. “We are investing heavily in tourism infrastructure including expansion of our Rwandair, the construction of the New Bugesera International Airport, promoting our MICE tourism and positioning Rwanda as a leading eco-luxury and responsible tourism destination in Africa,” he said. He added: “Our ultimate goal is to create a conducive business environment for our private sector and Magical Kenya Travel Expo is the right marketing platform to create business ties with our regional and international operators and drive tourism traffic to Rwanda.” Dr Masozera has stressed the need for joint regional tourism packages and said "the more we have travel traffic to the region, the more every country benefits." The country’s agencies including the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), together with Rwandan tourism and travel companies are showcasing Rwanda’s unique tourism attractions at the Magical Kenya Travel Expo in Nairobi.

