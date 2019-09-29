BBI push could flop like Aukot-led Punguza Mizigo, DP Ruto now warns

Deputy President William Ruto addresses members of Catholic Church during the ordination of priests at Nangina Catholic Parish in Busia. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has warned that any attempts to change the Constitution without involving the people will fail.Dr Ruto said that it is high time politicians learnt from the Ekuru Aukot's Punguza Mizigo Bill that has received resistance from many county assemblies. While indirectly referring to the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative whose team is compiling a report for a possible referendum push, Ruto said Kenyans are tired of few people sitting in high-end hotels to make decisions for them. “Politicians have perfected the art of sitting in high-end hotels and offices to legislate for the people, but people have become cleverer now. It is not possible to use shortcuts to change the Constitution,” he said.

“Time has come when we cannot continue sitting in isolation and discussing how we shall share power among ourselves. It is unreasonable,” He added Ruto spoke in Vihiga County when he attended a church function at Kidundu and helped in fundraising for several churches before holding another function at Ivona, in Sabatia Constituency. Former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, MPs Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Benard Shinali (Ikolomani), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South) and former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu among other leaders attended the event.

Ruto said the collapse of Punguza Mizigo Bill's has been occasioned by its sponsors sitting alone and thinking they can come up with something that all Kenyans will support. “Ordinary people know what they want for themselves. If one wants to change the Constitution, you must first start to get the views of the people,” he said.

He further said the idea of leaders sitting after every election cycle and planning on what seat they want to get should be discouraged. He said in this century, leaders should be focusing on improvement of infrastructure, economic growth and empowering their people to rise above the glaring poverty in the country. In his many trips to the county, Ruto has urged locals to work with him in building a cohesive country, noting it would be unfair for the region to continue being in opposition after every election. It was the second trip Ruto was making in Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi's home constituency in a month. Akaranga said he will work with the DP, as he looks to regain the governor seat, after losing in 2017.

