Imran receives support from the Nairobi Business Community

ODM Aspirant Bernard Imran Okoth during the launch Kibra seat at AIC church following the death of Ken Okoth oon September 17, 2019. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Nairobi Business Community (NBC) has said it will support ODM candidate Imran Okoth in the Kibra parliamentary by-election.NBC chairman Wilfred Kamau, who spoke at a press briefing attended by Imran (pictured), said they had consulted widely before arriving at the decision."We have decided to support Imran because of how he managed Kibra’s affairs, especially when Ken Okoth was in and out of hospital before his demise,” said Mr Kamau.He said despite being allied to the Jubilee party, they would mobilise their supporters in the constituency to rally behind the ODM candidate.Kamau also dismissed claims that they were going against President Uhuru Kenyatta's wishes by rooting for an Opposition candidate.“We support the President in every manner, which includes the handshake that has brought about Imran."Kamau said they did not believe that Uhuru approved of Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“I personally do not think there was any endorsement by the President. We could all read the President’s body language and that said it all,” he claimed.Imran pledged to work with the community members. “I am thankful for your support, which will be extended to the people of Kibra, who benefit as a business community."

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.