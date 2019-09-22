Public participation on Punguza Mizigo bill to kick off in Nairobi on Tuesday

Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Dr Ekuru Aukot (centre) and Embu Speaker Josiah Thiriku (left) the County Assembly of Embu where Aukot explained to an open forum of MCAs and members of the public the proposal to amend the Constitution through The ‘Punguza Mizigo’ Constitutional Amendment Bill on July 30, 2019. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

The Public participation on the Punguza Mizigo bill in Nairobi County is expected to kick off on Tuesday.The Nairobi County Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit their views on the bill beginning Tuesday until Wednesday this week. This follows a resolve by the City assembly to suspend the debate of the contentious bill in order to consult with the public on some provisions in the bill. Residents from Starehe and Mathare sub-counties will get a chance to air their views at the Kariokor Social Hall while those from Roysambu, Kasarani, and Ruaraka sub-counties will converge at the form Kahawa West market parking.

Residents from Embakasi North, South, East and West will meet Umoja One ward grounds to deliberate on the issue. On Wednesday, Makadara and Kamukunji Sub counties constituents will be meeting at Jericho Social Hall, while those from Langata and Kibra will meet at Karen Social Hall. Those from Westlands, Dagoretti North and South will gather at Riruta Waithaka Social Hall for the public participation. As soon as the public participation is concluded, the committee will proceed to report writing and table the views on the floor of the house.

Last week, the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) issued a directive to county assemblies to suspend any further debate of the Punguza Mizigo bill to allow for public participation. CAF Secretary General, Kipkurui Chepkwony observed that the suspension was key in order to allow the public to give their views through public participation.

Moreover, the body urged the county assemblies to ignore other initiatives such as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Ugatuzi Initiative. "In light of the on-going debates on the constitutional amendments, and the impending Referendum we have resolved that the county assemblies should ignore other initiatives to avoid bringing confusion to Kenyans," said Chepkwony. Chepkwony, who doubles up as the Nandi County Assembly Speaker said all the assemblies should aim at finalizing public participation by October 11. "As CAF we will have a sitting on October 11 to take a common position on the Bill and also consider views from the public," he said. "We will also give direction to county assemblies for the best interest of the citizens of this country," he added.

Siaya, Homa Bay, Murang’a and Kirinyaga MCAs have already shot down the Bill sponsored by Ekuru Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance party. Uasin Gishu County has however passed the bill. Aukot needs approval from 24 counties for the bill to be introduced in Parliament.

