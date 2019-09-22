From the streets to the summit: young climate leaders mobilize at UN
"We showed we are united and young people are unstoppable," said the 16-year-old, who will also address Monday's summit. On Friday, masses of children skipped school to join global strikes that Thunberg said were "only the beginning" of the movement. Some four million people filled city streets around the world, organizers said, in what was billed as the biggest-ever protest against the threat posed to the planet by rising temperatures. 'Greenwashing' under fire The corridors of the UN were filled Saturday with young people in formal suits and ties, dresses, and traditional wear from their home countries, and others wearing simple t-shirts and jeans. The day also saw young innovators proposing solutions, pitching their ideas to panels from leading global companies like Google. But corporations also came under fire for their ties to the oil and gas industries. "This is the change, and it's coming," said Lalita P-Junggee, a green entrepreneur from Mauritius, who turns billboards and textile waste into fashionable bags. During one testy exchange, Kathleen Ma, a 23-year-old delegate who lives in New York turned to a representative from Microsoft, which this week announced a deal with Chevron and oilfield services company Schlumberger to provide cloud computing services. "Do you care more about getting contracts from fossil fuel companies than you care about youth? Do you care more about profits than you care about us?" she asked, to wide applause. Lucas Joppa, Microsoft's chief environmental officer, thanked her for the question, replying: "That's one that the entire tech sector, and everybody in the world we live in today which is predicated upon an oil and gas economy has to answer. "It's one that you'll be hearing more about both from Microsoft and our peers in the broader tech sector as this moves forward." Rodriguez, the activist from Argentina, later told AFP that young activists were strongly in favor of efforts to divest from the fossil fuel industry, which was responsible for "pillaging" across Latin America. He added that he welcomed the fact that the corporate sector had a heavy presence on the sidelines of the main UN climate summit this week, but that their efforts need to go beyond rhetoric and "they also need to be conscious that the greenwashing speech has no place anymore." A landmark UN report to be unveiled next week will warn global warming and pollution are ravaging Earth's oceans and icy regions in ways that could unleash misery on a global scale. But Guterres struck a more optimistic note Saturday, crediting young activists with spurring action. "This changing momentum was due to your initiative and to the courage, with which you have started these movements."
