Mudavadi sets out on US tour

Amani Kenya Party leader Musalia Mudavadi address press on May 28, 2019, at his private office along Riverside-drive in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi jets out of the country on Tuesday for a tour of the US where he will hold lectures and meet resident Kenyans.During the visit, Mudavadi will give a lecture at Massachusetts University on Wednesday and another at the Chamber of Commerce of Boston on Thursday morning. He will thereafter meet Kenyans living in New England area. Mudavadi, who will be traveling with two ANC MPs, will on Friday host a lunch meeting with US investors in New Jersey. According to Vihiga MP Alfred Agoi, the ANC leader will meet Kenyans living in New York and New Jersey that afternoon.

The height of his visit will be on Saturday when he opens the Kenyans Diaspora Conference in New Jersey.“On September 30 and October 1, he will hold meetings in Washington DC. On October 2 and 3, he will meet the Kenyan business community in Atlanta and sit down for an interview with CNN,” said Agoi.

Prior to the US visit, Mudavadi had completed a tour of Makueni, Kakamega and Kajiado counties. He plans a tour across Kenya to popularise ANC. “We will hold meetings and rallies across the country as we seek to put the best foot forward for the next polls,” said Agoi.

Mudavadi has declared he will run for the presidency in 2022 and has already set up the Musalia Mudavadi presidential centre along Riverside Road, Nairobi. This will be his second attempt after his failed bid in 2013 where he came third after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. In an interview with Sunday Standard, the ANC leader said the Jubilee administration had overburdened Kenyans with foreign debts and had run down the economy. “Whoever takes over in 2022 will have a herculean task of reversing the damage Jubilee has done on the economy. I have the experience to turn around the mess,” he

