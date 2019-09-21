Sonko resurfaces after speculations, says ‘he is not fearful’

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko driving earthmover in Ruai where he went to launch a road today. [Image: Courtesy]

Over two weeks after his conspicuous absence from the public since he was interrogated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko made his appearance felt today.Early this month, Sonko appeared before EACC for questioning regarding tenders awarded to private companies to collect garbage in Nairobi City. He was grilled for close to eight hours and since the experience, Sonko who has been all over in the social and mainstream media kept a low profile leading to speculations that he might be hiding for fear of being arrested. But on Saturday, the troubled county chief wore a brave face, looked relaxed in blue jeans printed “Be cool, be nice”, a black cap, black T-shirt, sunglasses, casual shoes and a reflector jacket.

He danced his sorrows away, shaking his legs this way and that way rhythmically supplementing with hand gestures as artist Simple Boy performed ‘Kwa Sonko wetu hawataweza’ before addressing the anxious crowd, that had gathered at Ruai open market, a facility he launched after leading a cleanup exercise in the Ruai town. After torrents of praise from other leaders including ward representatives and officials of National Environmental Management Authority (Nema); Sonko took to the dais where he downplayed tribulations he is facing. He leaned comfortably at his seat looking at the surging crowd who never ceased shouting their praises, and often whispered with Mohammed Elmi, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Environment and Forestry who sat to his left.

"Let them dare touch you!" one supporter shouted above the noise. “Wacheni nipambane na hali yangu (Let me deal with the issues I am facing),” he dismissively told locals and leaders who were psyching him.

Sonko said the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and EACC should be allowed to conduct their investigations to the conclusion. “Let us respect and support the investigating agencies and allow them to do their work. What I am going through are my own issues, let me deal with them,” he said. He dismissed claims that he was hiding for fear of being arrested by police saying those spreading the rumours should leave him alone. “Those celebrating and saying Sonko is afraid of being arrested, Washenzi hao (They are stupid),” he shouted this among other unpublishable affronts. Sonko told Nairobi residents not to worry about his unknown fate including being barred from office saying there were ministers and other officials in the county to work for the people.

“I will not say anything until investigations are completed. Lies will not last long. Ministers and directors are here; they will work for you. Let Sonko deal with his issues,” he said. He said he was leading by example after serving a sentence in prison in the past and nothing will intimidate him at the moment. The governor spoke at length about the development of the country including the construction of roads and other facilities saying nothing will distract him from fulfilling his pledges to the electorates.

