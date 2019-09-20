Jubilee MPs to back Raila man in Kibra
SEE ALSO :Raila’s renewed interest in South Rift votes and leadershipAlthough he reiterated that he was supporting the Orange party candidate out of his own volition, he claimed more MPs were quietly backing Imran, who is a brother of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth. “You will see other MPs come out to support Imran because of the peace we have witnessed as a country. I am here as a person, not representing anybody,” said Kamanda. He stressed that his support was a show of appreciation for the easing of tensions due to the truce between Uhuru and Raila.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Appealing for peaceful campaigns, Raila assured his supporters that ODM will do everything to recapture the seat. ”We would like to see peaceful campaigns in Kibra. We do not want to see any violence. I can assure you that ODM is going to conduct itself in a peaceful manner in this campaign," Raila said.
SEE ALSO :Kuria slams Babu over ‘Raila must be president remarks’Secure support Nyando MP Jared Okelo said ODM was glad to secure the support of "a leader" of a wing of Jubilee - in reference to Kamanda who has become one of the leading crusaders of Kieleweke, a faction of the ruling party critical of Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid. The other faction, Tangatanga, is in support of the deputy president's presidential ambitions. On Wednesday, Uhuru endorsed Mariga's candidature at State House, Nairobi, in a function attended by Ruto and some Jubilee MPs. The development was a boost to Mariga's bid as it demonstrated he had the backing of a united Jubilee.
