Canada's Trudeau apologizes for dressing up in brown face, election chances could suffer
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Canada has an official policy of multiculturalism and about one in five Canadians were born overseas, according to Statistics Canada. Neck-and-neck Donning dark make-up is particularly sensitive in the United States, given its long history of slavery. In February, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam resisted calls to step down over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook. Trudeau, questioned by reporters, also admitted he had dressed up in make-up when at high school and performed “Day O”, a traditional Jamaican song about people loading bananas onto boats. Trudeau is locked in a neck-and-neck battle with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election. Scheer said he was “extremely shocked and disappointed” by the photo. “Wearing brown face is an act of open mockery and racism. What Canadians saw this evening is someone with a complete lack of judgment and integrity and someone who’s not fit to govern this country,” he told reporters in Quebec. Trudeau has seen his once sky-high popularity hurt by a series of missteps, including a ruling last month by a top watchdog that he had breached ethics rules by pressuring the former justice minister to ensure a major construction firm avoid a corruption trial. Trudeau brushed off suggestions he might quit. “I am going to be asking Canadians to forgive me for what I did ... it was a dumb thing to do. I’m disappointed in myself. I’m pissed off with myself for having done it,” he said. The ruling Liberals are competing for left-of-center votes with the New Democrats of Jagmeet Singh, a practising Sikh, who is the first person from ethnic minority descent to lead a major party in Canada. “The people who see this image are going to think about all the times in their life that they were made fun of, that they were hurt, that they were hit, that they were insulted, that they were made to feel less because of who they are,” a visibly upset Singh told reporters.
