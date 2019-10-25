We remain committed to sports development in the country – SportPesa
SEE ALSO :Oguda says KPL will go on as planned despite SportPesa exitThey, however, assured customers that sponsorships would return once they got back to business. On September 8, a local website reported that the firm had ruled out ‘full’ sponsorships after it had reached an agreement with the government to resume operations once cleared by the Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB) and that CEO Ronald Karauri said they would only support ‘a few’ football clubs. SportPesa, however, clarified through their Head of Communications, Jean Kiarie saying they are still evaluating the position of the business in the market and will conclude on which areas to sponsor.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We will review the business position pursuant to this and determine the areas of sponsorships that we will be able to support. We remain committed to sports development in the country and we will aim to restart sponsorship of all our previous agreements, to the best of our ability,” said Kiarie. Local football clubs that have benefited directly from SportPesa include Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.
SEE ALSO :Reverse the decision to withdraw betting firms’ licences, State toldSportPesa has also been the Premier League’s official sponsors.
