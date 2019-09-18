Rwandan Hutu militia commander killed in eastern Congo - army

Rwandan Hutu militia commander killed in eastern Congo. [Reuters]

Democratic Republic of Congo’s army said on Wednesday it had killed Sylvestre Mudacumura, the commander of a Rwandan Hutu militia who is wanted by the International Criminal Court.Mudacumura, who has led the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) for years, was killed overnight in eastern Congo’s Rutshuru territory, army spokesman Richard Kasonga said. The international court issued an arrest warrant for Mudacumura in 2012 for alleged attacks against civilians, murder, rape and torture in eastern Congo, where militia members have operated since the 1994 genocide in neighbouring Rwanda.

