Zimbabwe doctors protest over union leader's disappearance
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The doctors dispersed after police allowed half a dozen of them to deliver a petition to Mnangagwa’s office demanding action over Magombeyi’s disappearance, but they said their strike would continue. “Dr Peter Magombeyi’s whereabouts remain unknown, and we are seriously concerned about this. We therefore demand his unconditional return to his family,” the petition read. Magombeyi’s sister on Sunday filed an urgent application in the courts to compel the government to do everything to find her brother. The court was due to hear the case on Monday. Police could not comment on the matter. Two years after Mnangagwa and the army conspired to oust longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, people are suffering from triple-digit price rises and shortages of basic goods like fuel. Mnangagwa’s government has promised salary increases to public sector workers, but many say those rises are insufficient. Diplomats said they were monitoring whether authorities respect the people’s right to protest peacefully. Some are sceptical since Mnangagwa was Mugabe’s trusted lieutenant at times when the former president, who died this month, crushed dissent during his near-four decades in power.
